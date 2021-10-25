Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 537 (06.09.2021)

A total of 125 920 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 5% of the total population (2 550 226).

More female cases 66 878 (53%) have been recorded.

Of the total confirmed cases, 4 287 (3%) are Health Workers, with 4 new confirmations today.

• 3 568 (83%) State; 711 (17%) Private, 8 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.

• 4 233 (99%) recoveries and 25 (0.6%) deaths.

The recovery rate now stands at 96%. Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest number of cases with 41 421 (33%) and 18 164 (15%) respectively.

Of the total fatalities. 3 134 (92%) are COVID-19 deaths while 283 (8%) are COVID-19 related deaths.

The case fatality rate now stands at 2.7%.