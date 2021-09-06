Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 514 (14.08.2021)

A total of 122 545 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 5% of the total population (2 550 226).

More female cases 64 949 (53%) have been recorded.

Of the total confirmed cases, 4 212 (3%) are Health Workers.

• 3 497 (83%) State; 707 (17%) Private, 8 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.

• 4 024 (96%) recoveries and 13 (0.3%) deaths.

The recovery rate now stands at 94%. All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 41 143 (34%) and 17 927 (15%) respectively.

Of the total fatalities, 3 007 (92%) are COVID-19 deaths while 278 (8%) are COVID-19 related deaths.

The case fatality rate now stands at 2.7%.