Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 459 (20.06.2021)

A total of 75 766 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 3% of the total population (2 550 226).

More female cases 39 641 (52%) have been recorded compared to male cases 35 125 (48%). :

Of the total confirmed cases, 3 018 (4%) are Health Workers. |

The recovery rate now stands at 80%.

All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 29 586 (39%) and 11 680 (15%) respectively. :

Of the total fatalities, 1 002 (85%) are COVID-19 deaths while 177 (15%) are COVID-19 related deaths. The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.