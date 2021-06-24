Namibia
Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 459 (20.06.2021)
A total of 75 766 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 3% of the total population (2 550 226).
More female cases 39 641 (52%) have been recorded compared to male cases 35 125 (48%). :
Of the total confirmed cases, 3 018 (4%) are Health Workers. |
2426 (80%) State; 587 (19%) Private, 5 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations. |
2490 (83%) recoveries and 10 (0.3%) deaths.
The recovery rate now stands at 80%.
All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 29 586 (39%) and 11 680 (15%) respectively. :
Of the total fatalities, 1 002 (85%) are COVID-19 deaths while 177 (15%) are COVID-19 related deaths. The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.