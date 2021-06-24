Namibia

Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 448 (09.06.2021)

  • A total of 61 374 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 2% of the total population (2 550 226).

  • More female cases 31 457 (51%) have been recorded com pared to male cases 29 917 (49%).

  • Of the total confirmed cases, 2 681 (4%) are Health Workers.

  • 2142 (80%) State; 534 (20%) Private, 5 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.

  • 2213 (83%) recoveries and 10 (0.4%) deaths.

  • The recovery rate now stands at 87%,

  • All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khhomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 23 205 (38%) and 9 888 (16%) respectively.

  • Of the total fatalities, 819 (85%) are COVID-19 deaths while 149 (15%) are COVID-19 related deaths, The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.

