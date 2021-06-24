Namibia
Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 446 (07.06.2021)
Attachments
A total of 59 814 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 2% of the total population (2 550 226).
More female cases 30 573 (51%) have been recorded compared to male cases 29 241 (49%).
Ofthe total confirmed cases, 2 623 (4%) are Health Workers.
2096 (80%) State; 523 (20%) Private, 4 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.
2213 (84%) recoveries and 10 (0.4%) deaths.
The recovery rate now stands at 88%.
All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 22 224 (37%) and 9 736 (16%) respectively.
Of the total fatalities, 788 (84%) are COVID-19 deaths while 148 (16%) are COVID-19 related deaths. The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.