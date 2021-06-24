Namibia
Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 445 (06.06.2021)
A total of 59 092 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 2% of the total population (2 550 226).
More female cases 30 182 (51%) have been recorded compared to male cases 28 910 (49%).
Of the total confirmed cases, 2 598 (4%) are Health Workers.
2080 (80%) State; 514 (20%) Private, 4 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.
2213 (85%) recoveries and 10 (0.4%) deaths.
The recovery rate now stands at 87%,
All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 21 829 (37%) and 9 708 (16%) respectively.
Of the total fatalities, 773 (84%) are COVID-19 deaths while 147 (16%) are COVID-19 related deaths. The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.