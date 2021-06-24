Namibia

Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 445 (06.06.2021)

  • A total of 59 092 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 2% of the total population (2 550 226).

  • More female cases 30 182 (51%) have been recorded compared to male cases 28 910 (49%).

  • Of the total confirmed cases, 2 598 (4%) are Health Workers.

  • 2080 (80%) State; 514 (20%) Private, 4 (0.2%) Non-Governmental Organizations.

  • 2213 (85%) recoveries and 10 (0.4%) deaths.

  • The recovery rate now stands at 87%,

  • All fourteen (14) regions have reported confirmed cases; Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest with 21 829 (37%) and 9 708 (16%) respectively.

  • Of the total fatalities, 773 (84%) are COVID-19 deaths while 147 (16%) are COVID-19 related deaths. The case fatality rate now stands at 2%.

