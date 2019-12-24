24 Dec 2019

Namibia Country Cooperation Strategy III 2018-2022: Accelerating Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 24 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.87 MB)

The 3rd Generation Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS III) outlines the strategic agenda of the World Health Organization in Namibia over a period of five years 2018-2023. Aligned to the 13th General Programme of Work, the CCS III takes the health and development context of the country into consideration. It focuses on three interconnected strategic priorities to ensure healthy lives and well- being for all people at all ages and a fourth priority to enable WHO to fulfil its mandate.

  • Strategic priority one is on advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It focuses on the principles of access, equity, quality and sustainability

  • Strategic priority two address health emergencies. It aims to strengthen health security by improving national preparedness and promoting adherence to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

  • Strategic priority three promotes healthier populations. It focuses on improving people’s health through the promotion of healthy lifestyles and reduction of risk factors

  • Strategic priority four strengthens leadership, governance and enabling functions. It aims to strengthen internal capacity of the Country Office for generating, interpreting and disseminating data, with attention to new and innovation processes and technologies.

These interventions support the country’s National Health Strategic Plan (NHSP) 2017-2022, which is organized around three pillars: people’s well-being, operational excellence and talent management.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.