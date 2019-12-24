Namibia Country Cooperation Strategy III 2018-2022: Accelerating Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

The 3rd Generation Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS III) outlines the strategic agenda of the World Health Organization in Namibia over a period of five years 2018-2023. Aligned to the 13th General Programme of Work, the CCS III takes the health and development context of the country into consideration. It focuses on three interconnected strategic priorities to ensure healthy lives and well- being for all people at all ages and a fourth priority to enable WHO to fulfil its mandate.

Strategic priority one is on advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It focuses on the principles of access, equity, quality and sustainability

Strategic priority two address health emergencies. It aims to strengthen health security by improving national preparedness and promoting adherence to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

Strategic priority three promotes healthier populations. It focuses on improving people’s health through the promotion of healthy lifestyles and reduction of risk factors

Strategic priority four strengthens leadership, governance and enabling functions. It aims to strengthen internal capacity of the Country Office for generating, interpreting and disseminating data, with attention to new and innovation processes and technologies.

These interventions support the country’s National Health Strategic Plan (NHSP) 2017-2022, which is organized around three pillars: people’s well-being, operational excellence and talent management.