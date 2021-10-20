Namibia
Namibia: Building agricultural resilience to animal pests and diseases
This case study focuses on the Republic of Namibia’s ex ante approach to preventing, controlling, and managing animal pest and disease outbreaks, which are often exacerbated by climate-related disasters, such as floods and droughts. It explores the good practices implemented by Namibia to reduce disaster risks, including:
- controlling livestock movement through a zoning strategy and movement permits;
- conducting import risk assessments;
- disease monitoring and surveillance;
- an animal identification and traceability system;
- undertaking annual vaccinations; and
- contingency plans.
The implementation of these measures will:
- enable Namibia to more effectively prevent, control and manage animal disease outbreaks so that food security, incomes and livelihoods are secured;
- ensure that Namibia’s meat is disease free and meets safety standards in export markets; and
- protect public health by preventing the transmission of zoonotic diseases between wildlife and livestock, and then to humans.