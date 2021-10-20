Namibia: Building agricultural resilience to animal pests and diseases

This case study focuses on the Republic of Namibia’s ex ante approach to preventing, controlling, and managing animal pest and disease outbreaks, which are often exacerbated by climate-related disasters, such as floods and droughts. It explores the good practices implemented by Namibia to reduce disaster risks, including:

controlling livestock movement through a zoning strategy and movement permits;

conducting import risk assessments;

disease monitoring and surveillance;

an animal identification and traceability system;

undertaking annual vaccinations; and

contingency plans.

The implementation of these measures will: