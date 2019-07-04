04 Jul 2019

Huawei donates N$300 000 for drought relief

Report
from New Era
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

WINDHOEK – Following the government’s call on the international community to join its efforts in tackling the severe drought in Namibia, Huawei has come on board and donated N$300 000 to the national emergency disaster fund.

This donation follows many countries such as Algeria, the United States of America, India and China, among others, that have so far financially aided Namibia’s drought relief response.

Huawei president for Africa Region Chen Lei handed the cash donation to President Hage Geingob yesterday at State House.

More than half a million people in Namibia face food and water shortages as a result of the drought, which Geingob declared a national emergency.

Government has already put in place a drought strategy and response plan and continues to ask the international community for assistance. Chen said Huawei is aware that Namibia is facing a very serious drought and hence the company decided to come forth and assist. Geingob in return thanked Huawei for the donation, saying it’s a good gesture.

“We are appealing to friends, the corporate world. We are appealing to citizens to also sacrifice, if we are going to ask outsiders who have problems in their own countries. But to have citizens talking as they’re talking … is not good. It doesn’t encourage others to come in. So, thank you very much,” he reacted. Geingob thanked everyone who has come on board so far with contributions – be it in cash or kind – and encouraged others to follow suit.

Cabinet endorsed drought relief interventions valued at over N$572 million to assist affected food insecure households and drought affected farmers in all 14 regions.

These interventions are to ensure that no human lives are lost due to the severe drought, and also to preserve core herds for drought affected farmers.

The approved interventions include food assistance for the needy and drought affected; water tankers; livestock marketing incentives in the drought affected areas; transport subsidy to and from grazing areas, transport for fodder to drought affected farmers, especially in communal areas, and support for lease of grazing for the drought affected.

Others include subsidy for crop farmers; lick supplements for a core herd of 25 cattle and a bull per farmer; fodder subsidy for a core herd of 25 cattle and a bull per farmer, and fodder or lick subsidy for a core of 139 small stock plus a breeding male.

Albertina Nakale

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.