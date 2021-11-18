Home - Grown School Feeding Programme set to improve nutrition whilst boosting the local economy

WINDHOEK-The World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture recently launched its Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) at Otjimuhaka Primary School, Kunene Region. The programme, amounting to US$ 120,000, equivalent to N$ 1.79 million, is funded by WFP.

“Every cent devoted to school meals goes a long way. An investment in school meals is an investment in the health, education and future of a child as well as the future of the country,” said WFP Country Director, George Fedha. “Through this initiative and beyond, WFP continues to work with the Government of Namibia towards achieving zero hunger through approaches tailored to the Namibian context.”

The HGSFP complements the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) through the provision of balanced and diversified diets with food purchased locally from local smallholder farmers, served with the existing fortified maize blend.

In Namibia, the HGSFP will benefit 11,687 children attending 28 schools in seven regions (Omaheke, Kunene, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi East and Zambezi West).

“We have reached another milestone for the Namibian child, as a Ministry, we can only pledge to ensure this project bear fruits for learners, their respective schools and surrounding communities,” said Kunene Regional Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Angeline Jantze.

Through this programme, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in partnership with WFP, intend to relieve acute hunger and malnutrition, enhance children’s ability to learn and remain in school and increase enrolment rates. For smallholder farmers and traders, the programme creates a predictable income and boosts agricultural production thereby boosting the local economy and reducing poverty.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_Africa; @WFPNamibia, Facebook @WFPNamibiaWINDHOEK-The World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture recently launched its Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) at Otjimuhaka Primary School, Kunene Region. The programme, amounting to US$ 120,000, equivalent to N$ 1.79 million, is funded by WFP.

“Every cent devoted to school meals goes a long way. An investment in school meals is an investment in the health, education and future of a child as well as the future of the country,” said WFP Country Director, George Fedha. “Through this initiative and beyond, WFP continues to work with the Government of Namibia towards achieving zero hunger through approaches tailored to the Namibian context.”

The HGSFP complements the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) through the provision of balanced and diversified diets with food purchased locally from local smallholder farmers, served with the existing fortified maize blend.

In Namibia, the HGSFP will benefit 11,687 children attending 28 schools in seven regions (Omaheke, Kunene, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi East and Zambezi West).

“We have reached another milestone for the Namibian child, as a Ministry, we can only pledge to ensure this project bear fruits for learners, their respective schools and surrounding communities,” said Kunene Regional Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Angeline Jantze.

Through this programme, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in partnership with WFP, intend to relieve acute hunger and malnutrition, enhance children’s ability to learn and remain in school and increase enrolment rates. For smallholder farmers and traders, the programme creates a predictable income and boosts agricultural production thereby boosting the local economy and reducing poverty.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_Africa; @WFPNamibia, Facebook @WFPNamibia

Contact

Luise Shikongo, WFP/ Namibia

(luise.shikongo@wfp.org)