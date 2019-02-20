20 Feb 2019

Hepatitis E outbreak exposes health’s emergency unpreparedness

Report
from New Era
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

WINDHOEK - The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, says hepatitis E, which was declared an outbreak in December 2017, has exposed the ministry’s unpreparedness to deal with emergencies.

“This has resulted in our inability to establish the index case. As such, we are unable to establish whether the hepatitis E virus is endogenous (having an internal cause or origin) or exogenous (having an external cause or origin) because our systems are not responsive and sensitive enough to answer that question,” said Shangula. Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Social Services show that as of 27 January 2019, a total 4 432 hepatitis E cases had been reported in Namibia.

So far, 40 deaths have been reported and the death toll is disproportionately highest among pregnant women and those who have given birth, constituting 17 cases, which translates to 42.5 percent of deaths. Shangula said he has had a chance to interact with teams that are charged with the hepatitis E outbreak control at national and regional levels.

“Though we note progress made, the fact that the outbreak is persisting and has the potential to become endemic in Namibia is a wake-up call to action. The latent apathy that permeates through the public towards the disease is frightening phenomenon,” said Shangula.

He said a rapid assessment that was conducted late last year revealed certain gaps and weaknesses in the current control environment.

Shangula’s remarks are contrary to the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ previous response where they said in September last year that after the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Namibia developed an Ebola Virus Disease preparedness and response plan in 2015.

The recurrent Congo fever outbreaks in the country “have tried and tested the robustness of public health system and this has tremendously improved out capacity to respond to future public health emergencies of such nature”, Dr Lilliane Kahuika, epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health and Social Services told New Era last year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.