Hepatitis E in Namibia: Project Completion report

The project completion report provides a summary of WHO's support towards the Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) outbreak response to the Government of Namibian through the Ministry of Health and Social Services. With contribution from the Government of Japan, WHO and MoHSS reduced deaths due to HEV from 23 in 2019 to 4 deaths in 2020. There has been no deaths due to HEV since Jan 2021. The number of new reported cases remain relatively low. Cumulatively, as of 15 August 2021, Namibia recorded 8090 HEV cases, 26.7% of these are laboratory-confirmed, 58.5% are Epi-linked and 15.3% are suspected cases.