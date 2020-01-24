24 Jan 2020

Govt warns against threat of fall armyworm

Report
from New Era
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original

RUNDU - The ministry of agriculture has issued a public notice to farmers and general public about the fall armyworm outbreak that has hit the Zambezi Region. The ministry also cautioned against the threat of African armyworms in Oshana, Oshikoto and Omusati regions.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the fall armyworm outbreak was reported over two weeks ago in areas such as Sibbinda, Kongola, Ngoma, Bukalo, Itomba, Nsundwa, Kasheshe and Musanga in Zambezi.

“Several hectares of farmland are adversely affected by the worms. The crops in these areas are at different growth stages – from germination, vegetative to flowering stages, which is highly susceptible to fall armyworms and African armyworms,” said agriculture ministry spokesperson Margaret Kalo.

Kalo noted that remedial action against the outbreaks in the mentioned regions are in force and those affected were directed to start with the spraying programme with immediate effect to contain the pests in areas where they have been reported.

She also added that the fall armyworm is a challenge because it reproduces fast and in larger numbers, and can migrate long distances, hides within the growing leaves and is also resistant to several pesticides. “All the crop growing regions were directed to intensify awareness campaigns through the local radio service to educate the farmers on the identification, ecology and control of the pest,” she noted.

She also said that the ministry will continue with surveillance, using pheromone traps in areas which are not yet reported to be affected by the pest to ensure timely control of the outbreak.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.