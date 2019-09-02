Germany donates N$167m to drought relief in Kavango East

BWABWATA NATIONAL PARK – German Minister for Economic Cooperation Development Gert Müller on Saturday announced a donation of 10 million euros (N$167 million) to fightng the drought in Kavango East Region.

Müller made the announcement at the official opening of the newly equipped park station at Buffalo in the Bwabwata National Park in Kavang East on Saturday.

The new park station, that comprises an entrance gate to the park, park reception office and staff accommodation, was funded with German support. Kavango East is one of the poorest regions according to official statistics, and drought has made life in the region even harder. Grazing areas are depleted due to poor rains this year and people, especially in the rural areas, have a shortage of food as their fields did not produce sustantive yields.

Hunger is immense especially amongst those that depend on subsistence crop farming, including the marginalised San.

“Bwabwata National Park is a major tourism attraction and the German federal government is working together with the Namibian government by building infrastructure, getting in equipment and improving management of the park, but today I can announce an additional amount of 10 million support for the region because of all the problems of the drought to help you and the farmers and families,” Müller said. “We will give support to the people living in this area because it is not easy to live and work here, it’s hard work,” he added.

Müller said the world can learn from Namibia’s protected areas, adding that the country is a model of how nature conservation, economic interest and popular participation can go together.

“We are only able to do our work because of the hard work you are doing right here and it’s not always easy; it’s hard work that you do and I would therefore like to thank you Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta and our partners here, GIZ, Kfw and all of you on the ground. I wish the new Buffalo park station success, Germany is with you now and in the future,” he said.