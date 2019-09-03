Fodder donated to drought-hit farmers

NUUSITA ASHIPALA

ONDANGWA - In response to the government’s drought relief assistance call, the Sinko Group of companies on Monday donated 700 bales of animal fodder worth N$116 000 to drought-stricken farmers in Omusati and Oshana regions.

The fodder will be shared equally between the two regions. Sinko board member David Iileka said the donation is geared towards assisting farmers whose livestock is threatened by the recurrent drought, one of the worst in recent decades.

“We trust that this donation will help those who are badly affected especially those with little means to save their livestock,” stated Iileka.

Receiving the donation, the governor of Oshana Region Elia Irimari, who represented both regions, said the donation will be distributed promptly amongst the existing constituencies.

He said a distribution plan has already been worked out. “The region has already worked out a distribution mechanism and we pledged that the fodder will be given to the needy beneficiaries in less than two days,” said Irimari.

Irimari encouraged farmers to change their ways of farming and to find new ways to conserve grazing and water which are scarce.

He encouraged farmers to come up with sustainable means of producing fodder in order to mitigate the current situation.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during the town hall meeting held at Ongwediva recently announced that 1 500 bales of fodder have been allocated to Oshana.

In the meantime, farmers on their own have resorted to giving their livestock cardboard boxes and paper to eat to save their livestock from dying.

Farmers who do not have access to cardboard and those who cannot afford the booming fodder sold at various outlets have no choice but to watch their livestock die.