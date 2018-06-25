Energy-efficient stoves bring relief to Namibian rural communities

By Rosemary Nalisa, Namibia Red Cross Society

Thirty-five-year-old Taimi Tyameya, from Mayana Community in Northern Namibia is excited about her new energy-efficient stoves introduced to her community by the Namibia Red Cross.

The introduction of the stoves is part of a renewable energy and climate change mitigation project that will reach 200 families. Most Namibians, like Tyameya, living in rural and peri-urban areas depend on charcoal and firewood to prepare meals for their families, which is both expensive and unsustainable for the environment.

With support from the European Union and Spanish Red Cross, Namibia Red Cross Society has trained Tyameya and 17 other volunteers who will in turn train 200 families on the construction and usage of energy efficient stoves.

“This stove does not need a lot of firewood to cook. When using the stove, a small amount of wood is enough to cook a whole meal,” says Tyameya who used to depend on much more firewood to prepare a single meal.

Tyamey also spends less time looking for firewood. “We used to walk long distances to get firewood which burns out within a few days or hours.”

By promoting the use of renewable forms of energy and energy efficient technologies in 10 selected rural communities mainly Kavango and Zambezi, the project will help mitigate the negative impacts of climate change in rural communities in Namibia.

“Our goal as Red Cross is to equip communities in rural areas on how they can participate in preserving the environment,” said Justus Kauatjirue, Disaster Management Coordinator with the Namibia Red Cross.

“By training them on making energy efficient stoves, we promote resilience and sustainability in communities.”

Edited by Osman Mohamed Osman, IFRC Africa Regional Office