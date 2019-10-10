10 Oct 2019

Drought fuels stock theft in Zambezi

Report
from New Era
Published on 10 Oct 2019

Collins Limbo

KATIMA MULILO - Police in Zambezi Region are having their hands full following a rise in stock theft incidences over the last couple of months. Zambezi police chief, Commissioner Karel Theron said the spike in stock theft in the region has been attributed to low water levels in the river.

“The mere fact that the water level in the Zambezi River has gone down made it easy for the herders to steal and transport cattle and goats across the river from Katima Mulilo in Namibia, all the way to Zambia,” said Theron upon New Era’s enquiry.

“The issue of drought in the Zambezi Region has affected communities, particularly people who own livestock such as cattle and goats.”

According to the Zambezi police, 30 cattle and two goats were stolen in the months of July, August and September this year. All the stolen goats were recovered, while 28 heads of cattle were also returned to their owners.

The accused in all these cases are said to be Zambian nationals. They have since appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court.

The affected areas include Kalimbeza, Musanga, Nankutwe, Luhonono and Nanombe. “In most cases, the suspects are Zambian nationals who are employed by Namibian farmers and who do not possess legal documents for identification purposes,” said Theron.

