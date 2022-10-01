Disrupting harm in Namibia: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

Read the Disrupting Harm in Namibia Report and Advocacy Brief.

Children in Namibia are facing significant risks as they navigate the complexities of the digital world. Disrupting Harm has estimated that in the past year alone 9 percent of internet-using children aged 12 to 17-years have experienced clear examples of online sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) that includes blackmailing them to engage in sexual activities, sharing their sexual images without permission, or coercing them to engage in sexual activities through promises of money or gifts. This represents an estimated 20,000 children across the country. Low public awareness about OCSEA combined with a range of social barriers contribute to low rates of disclosure of OCSEA by children. Frontline support workers, law enforcement and justice workers need training, systemic changes, and resources to sustain the prevention and responses to these crimes. Legislation related to OCSEA requires enhancement; encouragingly promising draft laws are undergoing consultations. Urgent action from the government, industry and the social service sector is needed to disrupt harm to children in Namibia.