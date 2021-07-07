COVID-19: EU channels assistance to Namibia

To help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Namibia, a plane carrying vital items offered by Germany is on its way to Namibia's capital Windhoek, and is expected to arrive on 8 July 2021.

The delivery of the aid, consisting of personal protection equipment, antigen tests and intensive care beds, was coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This assistance comes in addition to the medical items delivered last week by Finland.

Belgium has also offered medical supplies. Namibia, facing an increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of June, requested this assistance by activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, and the delivery of aid is coordinated by the EU.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič welcomed the offers by the EU Member States, as another tangible example of EU solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

Publication date

07/07/2021