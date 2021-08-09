Bulgaria provides humanitarian assistance to Namibia

At the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bulgarian government adopted the Decision 548 of 28 July 2021, approving to provide humanitarian aid amounting to 20 000 euro for Namibia. The funds are aimed to support friendly Namibian people in their fight against the devastating Covid-19 pandemic and are provided in response to the request for support launched by the Namibian government.

In his letter addressed to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia HE Mrs. Natumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, HE Mr. Svetlan Stoev highlighted that despite the challenges faced by our own country in dealing with the epidemic situation, Bulgaria is ready to show solidarity with its partners and friends in difficult times. The assistance is also part of the Bulgarian contribution to the EU-wide initiative “Team Europe” in support of partner countries in their efforts to address pandemic and its consequences.