01 Aug 2019

Bank Windhoek hands out food parcels

Report
from New Era
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

Paulina Moses

OMUTHIYA - Twenty impoverished families from villages near Omuthiya severely affected by the drought, benefited from Bank Windhoek’s Empathy project through its donation of foodstuff.

According to the constituency councillor of Omuthiya and chairperson of the Oshikoto Regional Council Samuel Shivute, the current drought has severely affected the community and every bit of donation is highly welcomed and can serve as assistance to those in need.

“The motto of Bank Windhoek is – Together we do better – with that, our two offices collaborated and selected 20 households who are suffering, mostly pensioners and those with disabilities. You are the fortunate beneficiaries, please receive this donation with both hands,” Shivute said.

Bank Windhoek’s Omuthiya branch manager Onno Mukulu said, “We want to be known as change makers in our community, our towns and in our Namibia. We believe that the change we endeavour to make, will uplift the community of Omuthiya.” Mukulu encouraged more stakeholders and citizens to be mindful of the communities they live in and give a helping hand to those in need.

Of the 20 beneficiaries, 85-year-old pensioner, Kondjeni Nikodemus could not contain her appreciation. Clapping and singing praises to the Good Samaritans in Oshiwambo, Nikodemus had this to say, “we are very thankful and we receive this food with both hands. We have no food at all and we are very poor. Because of drought, we did not harvest anything. We need more Good Samaritans to help us.”

Each beneficiary received maize meal, cooking oil, tinned fish and washing powder. The handover took place at the Omuthiya Constituency office yesterday.

