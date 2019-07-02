18 000 Oshikoto households drought-hit

BY OBRIEN SIMASIKU

OMUTHIYA - Governor of Oshikoto Region Henock Kankoshi has expressed great concern on the worsening drought situation in the region. A total of 18 677 households are severely affected.

To date, he said, 211 026 people who are considered to be severely affected have been identified and registered to benefit from government’s drought relief programme.

Kankoshi made this revelation on Friday in Omuthiya, when he delivered his State of the Region Address (Sora), where he urged people to keep reporting of any unregistered drought-stricken households that might not have been registered for the drought relief.

He also called for the rehabilitation, drilling and installation of boreholes in Okankolo, Eengodhi and Nehale lyaMpingana constituencies, as well as extension of a water pipeline to the grazing area in Omuntele Constituency

Other challenges, he noted, was the lack of gravel roads mostly in the remote areas, east of the region. He further announced that the leadership has recommended that a police station be constructed in Oniipa Constituency and at Omboto in Nehale lyaMpingana respectively.

“I am therefore calling for Roads Authority to look into the issue of access roads in the region as a matter of urgency. The community like in Eengodhi managed to clear a pathway leading up to Okongo in Ohangwena Region. The path is cleared and in this regard Roads Authority will not be required to do compensations as there are no households or fencing cutting through,” reiterated the governor.

Lack of staff accommodation was also listed as a concern. In terms of development achievement, he said, 20 MTC network towers have been installed in the region through MTC’s 081Every1. He was further pleased with the industrial park under construction in Tsumeb, saying this will reduce unemployment and provides workspace for entrepreneurs. The project is expected to be completed by October 2019 at a cost of N$38 million.

In the educational sector, Kankoshi said 48 permanent and 18 temporary structures were constructed and renovated in the region to the tune of N$26 million.

He however echoed concern about the directorate’s operations as their offices are based in Ondangwa which is Oshana Region, hence making it difficult to coordinate and execute some tasks due to distances and it is also time consuming.

“The region is further challenged by school dropout rate which stands at three percent due to long distances to schools, while teenage pregnancy cases also remain rampant at 1.3 percent. “ Although our education system is good, it is regrettable to note that only 23 percent of learners in the region qualified for admission to local institutions of higher learning during 2018. This is further compounded by lack of boarding facilities,” stated Kankoshi.

In terms of the welfare of war veterans of the liberation struggled, Kankoshi said three Individual Veterans Projects (IVP) were been approved and an amount of N$600 000 has been allocated to fund those projects. There are 2419 registered veterans in the region.

“Political stability is the prerequisite for effective governance. Oshikoto Region prides itself to have a conducive political environment in which people live in harmony and unity in diversity,” further stated the governor.

“I am pleased to note that, at regional and local authority levels, management and council meetings have taken and continue to take place on a monthly basis to direct the affairs of these institutions and spearhead development. I am particularly glad that each of these institutions has strategic plans in place, which are reviewed on a regular basis. Similarly, I have also noted that employees at different levels of these institutions have signed performance agreements which are also reviewed regularly, primarily with a view to enhance efficient and effective performance, not only at organisational levels but also personal levels.”