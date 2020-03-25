Yunnan Province donates masks to Myanmar

Yunnan Province donated 60,000 masks to Myanmar to be used in preventing the Coronavirus infection, state media reported.

The donation ceremony was held at the Consul General Office in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, in the presence of the Deputy Director-General of the Yunnan Province Government’s foreign affairs office Mr Hao Kun and Myanmar Consul General U Tun Aung Kyaw.

Of 60,000 masks, 14,000 will be distributed to Yangon Region, which has established friendship relations with Yunnan Province, and 14,000 to Mandalay Region, which signed the cooperation agreement with Yunnan Province, and the remaining 32,000 to the Ministry of Health and Sports.