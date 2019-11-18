18 Nov 2019

Yangon region: Earthquake preparedness and response plan [EN/MY]

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (866.28 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (7.45 MB)Burmese version - Other version

The Yangon Region Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan was developed with funding support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in close collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management.

The Yangon Region Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan aims to minimize damage to property, reduce injury and lives lost, and normalize the lives of those affected in a timely manner in the case of a damaging earthquake.

The Plan will help guide preparedness measures and strengthen response functions that need to be coordinated among the Yangon Region Disaster Management Work Committees and relevant departments and organizations to reduce earthquake-related risks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.