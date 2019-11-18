Yangon region: Earthquake preparedness and response plan [EN/MY]

The Yangon Region Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan was developed with funding support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in close collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management.

The Yangon Region Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan aims to minimize damage to property, reduce injury and lives lost, and normalize the lives of those affected in a timely manner in the case of a damaging earthquake.

The Plan will help guide preparedness measures and strengthen response functions that need to be coordinated among the Yangon Region Disaster Management Work Committees and relevant departments and organizations to reduce earthquake-related risks.