31 May 2018

Yangon CM inspects tornado-hit Shwepyithar Township

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original

By Daung Lu

Yangon Region government Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein visited Shwepyithar Township to gauge the damage caused by a tornado which hit the township on May 29 in the early morning.

CM Phyo Min Thein instructed departmental officials to clear debris and trees which were uprooted in the storm, restore electricity by fixing damaged poles and distribution cables and restore water and the electricity supply.

Fire fighters in the township are currently clearing debris of houses which were damaged and trees uprooted.

The Met Department has issued a storm warning which says currently there is a depression in the middle east of Bay of Bengal so there will be thunderstorms in some States/Regions, scattered heavy rains in some areas and heavy rains in some regions.

