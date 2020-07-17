World Vision International Myanmar & VisionFund Myanmar: COVID 19 early recovery - rapid household needs assessment

Executive Summary

In response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic, World Vision Myanmar, as part of a regional response in Asia Pacific, commissioned a Rapid Needs Assessment across its programmatic footprint across Myanmar. World Vision Myanmar (WVM) and VisionFund Myanmar (VFM) has been responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic through a global response known as COVID-19 Emergency Response (COVER), with a goal of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the impact on vulnerable children and families. To date, World Vision Myanmar’s efforts have directly benefited 488,173 people including 152,594 children through; (i) scale-up preventative measures to limit the spread of disease; (ii) strengthen health systems and workers; (iii) support for children impacted by COVID-19 pandemic through education, child protection, food, and livelihoods and (iv) collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected.