World Health Day - Statement by United Nations [EN/MY]

On World Health Day, the United Nations in Myanmar expresses its appreciation to nurses, midwifes, doctors, paramedics and all other healthcare professionals in Myanmar. Their tireless efforts are especially significant in the face of the evolving spread of COVID-19 in Myanmar.

“This year’s celebration comes at a very difficult time,” said Mr. Ola Almgren, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar. “When the humanity is facing one of its greatest challenges, it is the nurses, midwifes, doctors and other health professionals who are on the frontlines in Myanmar and around the world,” said Mr. Almgren. “The United Nations expresses its deep gratitude for their courage and professionalism. Thank you for the work you do!”.

“There is no better time than today – World Health Day - to come together and be united to support our frontline health workers, including nurses and midwives. The day marks the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife corresponding to 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale” said Dr. Stephan Paul Jost, World Health Organization Representative to Myanmar. “Nurses and midwives are central to delivery of quality healthcare services in every country, including Myanmar.”.

Despite the challenges, nurses, midwives, indeed all health workers in all sectors, are working around the clock to prevent and respond to COVID-19. “We owe them a very big thank you, because without them there would be no response. Supporting and protecting all our health workers everywhere is essential to face this unprecedented challenge,” added Dr. Jost, calling for even greater solidarity and support to Myanmar’s comprehensive prevention and response efforts.

The United Nations’ commitment for solidarity and support remains unwavering. Over the past few weeks, the United Nations agencies, funds and programmes in Myanmar have urgently mobilized additional support to increase testing capacities, and efforts to prevent and respond to the virus. The United Nations and partners are also working with health officials and communities across Myanmar every day to raise awareness about the risks of transmission, promote good hygiene and social distancing and support frontline healthcare workers.

