23 Jan 2020

World Court’s censure of Myanmar abuse of Rohingya welcomed

Report
from Refugees International
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

Statement by Refugees International’s Senior Advocate for Human Rights Daniel P. Sullivan on the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision to approve emergency measures in the genocide case against Myanmar:

“The decision of the UN’s highest court to approve emergency measures is an important and unprecedented censure of Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya people. While a final ruling on whether the abuses amount to genocide may take years, this puts Myanmar on notice that any further abuses or attempts at destroying evidence will not be met with silence. Many tools exist to back up this ruling, from targeted sanctions to an arms embargo. It is now up to the United States and other governments to ensure that Myanmar feels the full weight of that international denunciation.”

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Aviva Shwayder at aviva@refugeesinternational.org or +1 202 915 0268.

