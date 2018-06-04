Workshop on National Strategy for Closure of IDP camps

A workshop to discuss the drawing up of a strategy on closing internally displaced persons camps was held at the Mingala Thiri Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday morning.

“The prolonged existence of displaced persons camps was not desirable and plans have been drawn up to close them,” said Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye in his address at the Workshop on National Strategy for the Closure of IDP Camps in Myanmar. He continued to say that normal routine works were disrupted when people had to be resettled in displaced persons camps. Also, job opportunities were reduced.

Of note, the normal growth of children was harmed and their rights, education, and daily health care were decreased in the camps, while opportunities for youths to participate in their development were also lost, he said.

The most vulnerable group in the camps was the elderly, physically handicapped persons and expectant mothers.

It was also reported that people who had to stay in displaced persons camps due to social conflicts face adverse consequences, as those rights granted by law were too often violated.

As they had to depend on the support and hand-outs of others, their abilities, competencies and capabilities were also reduced, said the Union Minister.

There are more than 140 displaced persons camps, with a total population of more than 160,000 in 15 townships in four states. It is important to determine the plan and policy to close the displaced persons camps, and work procedures need to be setup so that the closing of the camps can be conducted based upon international norms, and international cooperation is required. During the term of the incumbent government, work was begun to close down displaced persons camps starting in May 2016. The Central Committee for Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development in Rakhine State was formed and a work committee was created to conduct the closings.

In other states, the ministry was not only providing temporary relief, but also systematically creating work opportunities, conducting livelihood training courses, providing education, as well as capital, to restart work and businesses to fulfill the rights of those people avoiding conflicts.

Together with closing the displaced persons camps, education, health and job opportunities need to be created, said the Union Minister. The work of closing the displaced persons camps would be conducted under the leadership of the State, so that the strategic plan to close the camps would be acceptable internationally, noted the Union Minister. — Myanmar News Agency