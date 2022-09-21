WFP Myanmar Situation Report (August 2022)

In Numbers

11 million people are facing acute food insecurity

1.3 million people are displaced

4 million people are targeted for WFP assistance

2.6 million people reached in 2022 to date

Highlights

• In response to rising inflation and a surge in local and global food prices, WFP increased the value of cash-based transfers in August.

The change will cost WFP an additional US$ 450,000 per month.

• In August, WFP reached more than 1 million people with food and cash assistance, including 33,300 internally displaced people (IDPs) who received WFP assistance for the first time.

• In 2022, WFP has assisted 2.6 million conflict-affected people across Myanmar with emergency food, livelihoods and nutrition support.

Situation Update

• Humanitarian situation: UNOCHA estimates that 1.3 million people are internally displaced by conflict in Myanmar – 974,000 since February 2021 and 653,000 in 2022 alone. A further 330,000 are protracted IDPs, displaced before February 2021.

• Security has deteriorated across the country, particularly in Chin, Kayah and Rakhine states.

Increased clashes have led to new population displacements and further restrictions on humanitarian access.

• Economy: The value of the national currency, the Myanmar kyat (MMK), dropped rapidly in August, trading at around MMK3,500 to the US Dollar in the informal market, compared with MMK1800 in early 2022. The volatility is creating a surge in basic commodity prices.

• Food security: An estimated 11 million people – 20 percent of the total population – are facing acute food insecurity according to a household survey jointly conducted by WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in March 2022. A new round of WFP assessments is underway to evaluate the impact of recent economic shocks, including rising food and fuel prices.

• Food prices appeared to have stabilised between June and July but continued to climb in August. Early indications from WFP’s price monitoring in August suggest the cost of a basic food basket was 54 percent higher compared to the same time last year.

• Banking regulations imposed on 1 September require WFP beneficiaries to present an official identity card when collecting their cash entitlements through financial service providers.