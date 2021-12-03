WFP Myanmar Situation Report #5 October — November 2021

Highlights

• In 2021, WFP has so far supported 2.4 million people in Myanmar – more than double those reached in 2020. These include 1.6 million people in Yangon and Mandalay, as well as 42,200 newly displaced people in six states and regions.

• WFP continues to seek humanitarian access to tens of thousands of displaced and vulnerable populations in active conflict zones who are in urgent need of emergency food and nutrition assistance.

• WFP urgently requires USD 4 million to avoid an imminent funding gap, which will affect 307,000 IDPs and conflict-affected populations in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states from January 2022.

Situation Update

The security situation continues to deteriorate countrywide: Armed clashes were reported in every state and region in Myanmar throughout November. These included firefights in Rakhine State, the first reported clashes there since late 2020. The intense fighting in the northwest and the southeast forced more people to flee their homes and increased humanitarian needs.

Increasing displacements: As of 29 November, UNHCR estimates that 267,500 people remain displaced across Myanmar since 1 February. Humanitarian access to newly displaced populations, mainly in active conflict zones, remains largely restricted, limiting WFP’s ability to reach populations in urgent need of food assistance.

Rising food and fuel prices: While the rate of currency depreciation slowed in October and November, the risk of price volatility remain. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the cost of a basic food basket was 29 percent higher in October than January 2021, while a 71 percent jump in fuel prices was recorded since the beginning of February. Higher transport costs and agricultural input prices could aggravate food insecurity, especially in conflict-affected areas.