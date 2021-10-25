WFP Myanmar Situation Report #4 August — September 2021

Highlights

• More than 1.8 million people in Myanmar have received WFP food, cash and nutrition assistance across urban and rural areas to date in 2021.

• Since May, WFP has supported 1 million vulnerable people in its large-scale urban food response in Yangon and Mandalay alone.

• Starting in December, funding for WFP cashbased operations in crisis-affected areas will run out, which will affect 275,000 targeted beneficiaries.

Situation Update

The situation in Myanmar remains complex and volatile: Since September, Myanmar has seen a significant upsurge in armed conflict and civil unrest in various states and regions, particularly the northwest (Chin State, Sagaing and Magway regions) and the southeast (Kayah State). The growing insecurity and a deteriorating economy are likely to further worsen food insecurity among the vulnerable households reeling from a deadly third wave of COVID-19 between June and August. Recurrent banking challenges continue to impact WFP’s timely delivery of cash assistance and procurement processes.

Conflict-driven displacements are on the rise:

As of 18 October, UNHCR estimates that at least 218,900 people remain internally displaced across Myanmar since the military takeover. This is in addition to 336,000 already displaced before 1 February. While humanitarian needs continue to increase, particularly in the northwest, access to conflict-affected populations remains largely constrained by the prevailing security situation and lengthy administrative processes.

The vulnerable bear the brunt of price volatility:

WFP’s latest market monitoring in August showed a notable increase in the price of fuel (68 percent), cooking oil (40 percent), and rice (16 percent) compared to pre-1 February. Overall, the cost of a basic food basket has increased by 20 percent. The recent drastic devaluation of the Myanmar currency is likely to further drive up food and fuel prices, threatening the food and nutrition security of many vulnerable households.