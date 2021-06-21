WFP Myanmar Situation Report #2 June 2021

Situation Update

Four months following the 1 February political events, the situation in Myanmar remains volatile. Ongoing conflict, particularly in ethnic minority areas, as well as severe socio-economic disruptions are exacerbating food insecurity and malnutrition.

WFP estimates that an additional 3.4 million people across Myanmar are at risk of food insecurity, particularly in urban centres, according to WFP assessments.

Conflict-driven displacement is rising sharply. As of 15 June, OCHA estimates that over 195,000 people have been internally displaced in at least 8 out of 14 states/ regions across Myanmar – the number has more than tripled within a month.

The economy is under considerable strain. Forecasts from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank projected a 10 percent contraction in Myanmar’s GDP in 2021. Meanwhile, UNDP estimated that the current crisis could plunge nearly half of Myanmar’s population into poverty.