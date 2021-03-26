Myanmar
WFP Myanmar Situation Report #1 March 2021
Situation Update
- Seven weeks following the military takeover on 1 February 2021, the situation in Myanmar is evolving rapidly, with a high risk of increasing food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly for the urban poor.
- Food and fuel prices in Myanmar are rising, according to WFP price monitoring in February. The biggest increase was observed in northern Rakhine, while a 20 percent increase in the price of vegetable oil was recorded in Yangon. Fuel prices increased at least 20 percent across the country, which has an important knock-on effect on food prices.
- Demonstrations and the general strike throughout Myanmar are likely to exacerbate the socio- economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures, which saw 80 percent of households lose income.