WFP Myanmar - Relief

CONTEXT

With frequent floods, landslides, cyclones and other natural hazards, Myanmar is extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which lead to massive population displacements and destruction of livelihoods, crops and other food sources. It ranks 3rd out of the most affected countries in the last two decades since 1998, according the 2019 Global Climate Risk Index.

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains fragile. In Rakhine State, more than 140,000 people, mainly Rohingya Muslims, remain internally displaced following several waves of inter -communal violence in 2012, with severe restrictions of movement and limited access to livelihoods, health care, education and other basic social services. The Government’s security operations in August 2017 followed by attacks on border guard posts resulted in 700,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims, fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh and exacerbated the food security and overall humanitarian situation of the remaining population. An escalation of fighting since 2018 in Rakhine State between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar military, as well as the intensification of ethnic armed conflict in Kachin and Shan states since 2011, has further contributed to instability. An estimated 823,600 people living in conflict-affected areas are vulnerable to food insecurity. More than 240,000 remain internally displaced with limited access to farmland and other livelihood opportunities.

RESPONSE

WFP ’s first emergency relief operation in Myanmar commenced in 1978 in northern Rakhine, following the return of 200,000 refugees from Bangladesh, with the aim to assist the refugees in rebuilding their livelihoods. For more than 40 years, WFP has provided emergency relief food assistance, often in conflict, post-conflict or disaster situations in Myanmar. To this day, WFP continues to be at the forefront in assisting nearly half a million people displaced, rendered homeless or deprived of basic resources by cataclysmic events, whether man -made or natural.

In order to reduce long -term dependency on humanitarian assistance, prioritization and verification of IDP households are regularly conducted in Kachin and Shan IDP camps, while WFP continues to advocate for permission from the Government to conduct necessary assessments, verifications and post-distribution monitoring in Rakhine State. Conflict-affected populations in Kokang Self - Administered Zone are also targeted for relief assistance for two to three months to help resettlement in their villages of origin. WFP similarly provides temporary cash assistance to refugees returning from Thailand .