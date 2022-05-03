WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (March 2022)

Highlights

Fuel price increases continued to drive up retail prices for all commodities via higher transportation costs – In March, fuel on average cost +18% more than in February and was more than double prices recorded in February 2021.

Fuel price volatility is likely to continue amidst supply disruptions as a result of domestic policies and global events (Russia/Ukraine conflict)

Lower than usual paddy supply resulting from challenges for farmers to access necessary inputs negatively affected rice prices

Unusually heavy rains in mid-March damaged salt farms in Mon impacting salt prices and caused damage to onion farms particularly in Magway during critical harvest period leading to crop losses and higher prices

Chickpea prices high in northern Rakhine due to high demand during Ramadan