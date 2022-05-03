Myanmar

WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (March 2022)

Highlights

  • Fuel price increases continued to drive up retail prices for all commodities via higher transportation costs – In March, fuel on average cost +18% more than in February and was more than double prices recorded in February 2021.

  • Fuel price volatility is likely to continue amidst supply disruptions as a result of domestic policies and global events (Russia/Ukraine conflict)

  • Lower than usual paddy supply resulting from challenges for farmers to access necessary inputs negatively affected rice prices

  • Unusually heavy rains in mid-March damaged salt farms in Mon impacting salt prices and caused damage to onion farms particularly in Magway during critical harvest period leading to crop losses and higher prices

  • Chickpea prices high in northern Rakhine due to high demand during Ramadan

  • Impact of insecurity continues in many places, but particularly in Kayah, Kachin, and Chin where movement restrictions are in place

