WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (July 2022)

Highlights
The cost of the basic food basket (rice, edible oil, chickpeas, salt) remained stable but remains high (+34%) compared to the same time last year.
The average prices for locally-available low-mid quality rice remained stable with slight changes between June and mid-July. However, starting from late July rice price increases have been reported in various parts of the country, which will be further validated as part of the August market price update.
Edible oil prices remained stable or slightly decreased from previous month due to increased palm oil export availability from Indonesia as the world's leading exporter.
Onion prices also surged this month due to low domestic stocks and increase in foreign demand. In some regions, prices are 3-4 times higher than the same time last year.
The price of eggs overall stabilized, but with some variability across markets.
In Chin and northern Rakhine, increases were associated with high transportation costs and high costs of chicken feed.
Chickpea prices high in Mon State due to decline in retail stocks and high transportation costs
Fuel price decreased by -21% on average during July. However, prices remain significantly higher than one year ago, and reports of fuel shortages in early to mid-August have led to renewed price increases outside the monitoring period.