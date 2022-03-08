WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (January 2022)

Highlights

Month-on-month prices of key commodities are largely stable, but remain elevated compared to the same time last year as insecurity continues to disrupt transportation (via high fuel costs and transport fees, restrictions, blocked access).

In the southeast, insecurity continues to disrupt transport routes and contribute to price volatility. For example, conflict this month made it impossible to collect data in Kayah for the first time, blocked main transport routes causing shortages of products and high prices in Chin, and continued to disrupt waterways In northern Sagaing

The cost of the basic food basket overall remained stable month-on-month, but remains high compared to the same time last year (28%)

While stable overall, many areas continue to see slight declines in rice prices around the country due to the ongoing harvest of new rice

Edible oil prices rose only slightly (+4-5%) due to local fluctuations in exchange rate even as the official exchange rate reported no change

Steady deterioration in the local exchange rate with the Yuan (reported this month as 317 MMK/CNY) continues to affect commodity prices in Wa region and Laukkaing