WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (December 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Overall, commodity prices remained broadly stable from November to December, with changes between -2% and +3% for the different commodities except tomato (+10%).

While rice prices increased overall by +3%, this masked a divergent experience of increasing prices in some areas (+4% in Shan North/East and +6% in the Southeast) primarily due to insecurity that continued to disrupt transportation, versus slightly declining or stable prices in most of the rest of the country following the harvest.

Compared to one year ago, edible oil prices remained substantially higher (+82% for cooking oil and +88% for mixed oil), while most other commodity prices (except onions, -2%), were elevated by between +15% and +37%.

Compared to 6 months ago, commodity prices were between +15% and +33% for all commodities except rice (+5%) and salt (+11%).

Transportation challenges continued to underscore the high food prices around the country. In the southeast, deteriorating security situation and escalating clashes impacted transportation with cost implications across the region, particularly in Kayin and Kayah.

Fuel prices were stable in December, changing between -1% to +1% depending on the fuel type. They remained +55-65% higher than precrisis.

The exchange rates with the US dollar and the Chinese yuan remained largely stable through December.