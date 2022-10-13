WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (August 2022)

Highlights
The cost of the basic food basket (rice, oil, chickpeas, salt) continues to rise, up +14% month-on-month, driven by rising edible oil and rice prices. The average price ranges from 21,000 kyat to 28,000 kyat for a basket.
Currency depreciation continues to cause inflation in markets.
Despite fixed rate at Central Bank of Myanmar of 2100 kyat, the average market exchange rate remains 15-20% higher.
Rice prices are the latest commodity to see considerable increases this month (overall +14%) due to a combination of factors including increased production costs, currency depreciation, rising fuel prices, declining stocks and concerns over output in the coming season.
Onion prices continue upward trend as stocks dwindle and the summer harvest remains several months away. The overall increase was +24%.
Edible oil prices rose again by 15-17% despite overall global declines in vegetable oil prices, driven by the currency devaluation and transportation costs.
Egg prices also increased again this month as input prices (chicken feed) and fuel prices continue to be high.
Fuel prices increased 28% on average (month-on-month) and are more than double that of one year ago.