WFP Myanmar Market Price Update (April 2022)

Highlights

• While there was a slight reprieve in fuel prices in mid-April, the upward trend continued by the end of the month and is expected to worsen given the global context. High fuel and transport costs will continue to be major factor affecting retail prices of commodities.

• Cooking oil prices also stabilized briefly this month, except in areas with intensification of conflict and disruption in transportation - Sagaing, Kayin, Chin.

• Quarterly monitoring of market functionality suggests strain on markets with slight increase in proportion of traders with negative perceptions around availability of products, price stability 1 week and 1 month ahead, and lead times for ordering compared to December 2021, though not as high as in July – September 2021.

• Egg prices increased due to rising costs of poultry feed as all livestock producers seek alternatives to wheat in the wake of the Ukraine conflict causing a range of grain commodity prices to rise.

• Insecurity continues to deteriorate in the northwest and southeast, affecting access to markets, transport costs, and ability of shops to re-stock

Retail prices rose in Wa region due to lockdown of MongPawk market affecting all commodities; Chickpea prices return to normal in northern Rakhine following Eid