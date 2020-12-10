WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #13, 10 December 2020

Highlights

• WFP continues its short-term food and nutrition assistance at selected quarantine and treatment sites in 11 out of 14 states and regions, so far cumulatively supporting 96,100 people including 74,800 returning migrants.

• The Government has approved WFP’s joint plan with the World Health Organization (WHO) to augment COVID-19 testing capacity in Rakhine State.

• WFP is planning to operate additional domestic humanitarian flights connecting Yangon and Sittwe (Rakhine State), and initiate a new route connecting Yangon and Myitkyina (Kachin State).

Situation Update

• As of 9 December, Myanmar has 103,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,174 deaths. Myanmar currently ranks third among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries with the highest COVID-19 infection and death rates. The number of positive cases continue to soar steadily, with over 1,000 positive cases reported daily since mid- October and a 10 percent positivity rate. ç • The Government of Myanmar has extended the existing COVID-19 prevention measures until 15 December, including the temporary suspension of domestic flights. International commercial flights remain suspended until 31 December.