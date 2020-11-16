WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #12, 16 November 2020

Highlights

• Myanmar currently ranks third among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries with the highest COVID-19 infection and death rates.

• In addition to short-term food and nutrition assistance to returning migrants, WFP is providing daily nutritious meals to people at government-managed quarantine and treatment sites in Rakhine State and Yangon Region.

• WFP has chartered three ad-hoc domestic humanitarian flights to support the Government of Myanmar’s COVID19 response and sustain humanitarian operations in Rakhine State.

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 68,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,577 deaths in Myanmar as of 15 November. Myanmar currently ranks third among ASEAN countries with the highest COVID-19 infection and death rates.

• The Government has extended the existing COVID-19 prevention measures until the end of November, including the temporary suspension of international and domestic flights. Mandatory swab tests or quarantine are required for inter-state travels, including for frontline humanitarian workers.

• The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) estimates that food insecurity has risen in Yangon Region, despite Government’s cash transfers support.

The proportion of mothers with inadequate diets has steadily increased from 30 percent in June/July 2020 to 53 percent in September/October 2020.