WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #11, 10 October 2020

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 27,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar with 646 deaths as of 11 October. Yangon Region has the largest portion of the newlyconfirmed cases, with an increase of 18,000 confirmed cases between September and October. In Rakhine State, the outbreak has stabilised at around 30 new cases reported daily.

• The Government has extended its existing COVID-19 prevention measures until the end of October, while suspending all incountry commercials flights. In Yangon, the authorities have tightened enforcement of the existing stay-at-home order requiring staff of non-essential businesses to work from home.