WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #10, 2 September 2020

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 2 September. The number of cases more than doubled from 375 cases over the course of two weeks since 16 August. A large majority of the local transmissions were reported in Rakhine State.

• To curb the spread of COVID-19, lockdown measures were imposed in all townships in Rakhine State, including a stay-at-home order and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.. The Government has instructed people who travelled to Rakhine since 10 August to report immediately to the authorities and undertake a 14-day quarantine. In addition, the temporary ban on international commercial flights was extended to 30 September.