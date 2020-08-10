WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #09, 10 August 2020

Highlights

• 20,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by WFP and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have been delivered to the Government of Myanmar.

• 58,200 returning migrants have received WFP’s food and nutrition assistance for 21 days at quarantine sites in 10 out of 14 states and regions.

• WFP and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) are conducting a phone survey to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and other shocks in 200 townships in all 14 states and regions.

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 9 August, including six deaths. To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar has extended temporary travel and international flight restrictions until 31 August.