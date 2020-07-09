WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #08, 7 July 2020

Highlights

• WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance to 41,450 returning migrants at Myawaddy border gate, as well as 43,000 inside quarantine sites in 10 out of 14 states and regions, as requested by the authorities.

• WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are currently conducting a joint food security and livelihood assessment in COVID-19 affected areas in seven states and regions across Myanmar.

• The price of the four main food commodities in Myanmar remained stable in June, according to the WFP Market Monitor.

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 7 July, including six deaths. To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar has extended temporary travel and international flight restrictions until 31 July.

• WFP’s Market Monitor for June indicated a stable average price of the four main food commodities in Myanmar, as some COVID-19-related restrictions were eased. Most of the monitored markets are functioning normally, apart from the conflict-affected Paletwa Township in Chin State.