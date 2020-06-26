WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #07, 26 June 2020

Highlights

• WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance to 55,000 returning migrants inside or in transit to quarantine sites in Bago, Kachin, Kayin, Magway, Mon, Shan, Tanintharyi and Yangon, as requested by the authorities.

• WFP is providing a two-month targeted protection ration by doubling the monthly ration size of fortified blended food for pregnant and lactating women in stunting and wasting prevention programmes.

• WFP continues to operate weekly aid flights connecting Kuala Lumpur to Yangon, allowing humanitarian cargo and personnel to enter Myanmar.

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 26 June, including six deaths. To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar has extended several restrictions, including the suspension of international commercial flights until 30 June.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economic activities in Myanmar and is expected to have a long-term impact on various sectors. According to a poll conducted by the Asia Foundation, nearly one third of companies in Myanmar have temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the vast majority of those operating have reported lower sales.