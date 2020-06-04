WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #06, 3 June 2020

Highlights

• WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance to 34,800 returning migrants placed under quarantine in Kayin, Mon,

Shan, Tanintharyi and Yangon, as requested by the authorities.

Food assistance to returning migrants in Kachin will commence this week.

• WFP continues to operate weekly aid flights connecting Kuala Lumpur to Yangon, allowing humanitarian cargo and personnel to enter Myanmar.

• The price of the four main food commodities in Myanmar declined after the Myanmar New Year and COVID-19 panicbuying subsided, according to the WFP Market Monitor.

Situation Update

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 3 June, including six fatalities.

• To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar has extended several restrictions, including the suspension of international commercial flights until 15 June. Meanwhile, the Government lifted the restrictions on the gathering of five or more people in five categories, including (i) staff working in government, organizations, companies, factories and workshops; (ii) schools; (iii) meetings and trainings; (iv) eating at restaurants that are allowed to reopen and (v) staff providing services and businesses essential to the public.

• The WFP Market Monitor for May showed a decline in the average prices of the four main food commodities in Myanmar compared to April. This reflected a normalizing of purchasing behaviour after the Myanmar New Year holidays, and an apparent end to COVID-related panicbuying. WFP will continue to monitor trends.