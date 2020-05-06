WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #04, 6 May 2020

Highlights

• WFP is providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to 14,400 people in quarantine sites in Kayin,

Mon and Yangon, as requested by the authorities.

• WFP will operate its first weekly humanitarian flight linking Yangon and Kuala Lumpur on 10 May to bring in priority cargo and support frontline humanitarian and health responders in Myanmar.

• WFP is actively engaged in the formulation of the UN COVID-19 Socio-Economic Workstream, with a particular focus on social protection and community resilience.

Situation

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 5 May, including six deaths.

WFP Operations

• WFP is actively engaged in the planning and formulation of the UN COVID-19 Socio-Economic Workstream, co-leading the social protection pillar with UNICEF and the community resilience pillar with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

• WFP, in close coordination with other actors in the Nutrition in Emergency (NiE) Sector, has developed a guidance package on emergency nutrition response in the context of COVID-19. The NiE Sector provided a virtual orientation on the package to nutrition partners in the field, focusing particularly on the nutrition information system, risk communication, monitoring and reporting.

• WFP, together with UNICEF, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is designing a Rapid Response Mechanism for Myanmar to be activated in case of need in a COVID-19 emergency. The package may include food assistance, drinking water and hygiene kits, and will aim to link to longerterm Government social protection assistance.